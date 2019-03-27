The gen-next stars Vicky Kaushal and Zaheer Iqbal are huge fans of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. Known as the Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is one of the most good-looking actors of Bollywood. Vicky and Zaheer recently expressed their admiration for Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik Roshan is currently prepping for his upcoming film Super 30.

Millennial Superstar Hrithik Roshan has been wooing fans across quarters over almost two decades now, the latest admirers of the actor are Vicky Kaushal and Zaheer Iqbal. Bollywood has sought inspiration from the versatile actor Hrithik Roshan time and again. However, the Superstar is till date intimidating actors who drool over his handsome looks. While Tiger Shroff has repeatedly expressed his admiration for Hrithik Roshan, in recent times, Vicky Kaushal and Zaheer Iqbal have admitted to have a man-crush on the hunky Superstar.

During the promotions of his upcoming film Notebook, Zaheer Iqbal called Hrithik Roshan a greek god and said that he has received a few comments on social media that he resembles Hrithik. He added that although he doesn’t see any resemblance, it is a huge compliment for him.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal opened up about his fanboy moment with Hrithik on a recent incident and shared details about his first meeting with him. Speaking about the same, Vicky said that he was in 10th grade when Kaho Na Pyaar Hai released. When he got to know that his father is shooting with Hrithik, Vicky requested him to make him meet the superstar and get a photograph clicked. To which, his obliged. Vicky added that he still has that photo with him.

One of the most desirable men in the world, Hrithik Roshan is regarded as one of the most handsome men on Earth. With his oh-so-good looks and his unmatchable dancing skills, Hrithik Roshan has been ruling the industry in addition to his versatile acting abilities. Slipping into diverse and unconventional characters like Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya, a superhero in Krrish, a quadriplegic in Guzaarish, blind in Kaabil, the most dashing thief in the history of Bollywood with Dhoom 2, and now a math teacher in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has unfolded various facades of his personality.

With the first look of his upcoming film, the Superstar created an uproar across mediums with striking posters of his film Super 30. Releasing on 26th July 2019 Super 30 is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

