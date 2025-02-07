Vidaamuyarchi Movie Review: Ajith Kumar’s Action Thriller Packs Depth And Drama -But Is It Missing The Magic?

Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated action thriller Vidaamuyarchi (translated as Persistence), directed by Magizh Thirumeni, hit theaters on February 6, 2025. Ajith Kumar delivers a compelling performance, breaking away from his usual larger-than-life persona.

Ajith Kumar’s much-anticipated action thriller Vidaamuyarchi (translated as Persistence), directed by Magizh Thirumeni, hit theaters on February 6, 2025. Featuring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles, the film takes the audience on an intense ride filled with suspense, emotions, and gripping action.

The film follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man on a relentless mission to rescue his kidnapped wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). The story unfolds as a high-stakes road journey, with Arjun navigating treacherous landscapes and facing dangerous adversaries, including the powerful antagonist played by Arjun Sarja. Unlike typical mass entertainers, Vidaamuyarchi presents a more nuanced and realistic take on the action genre, focusing on character development alongside the thrills.

Ajith’s Performance: A Refreshing Change

Ajith Kumar delivers a compelling performance, breaking away from his usual larger-than-life persona. His portrayal of Arjun’s desperation, resilience, and emotional depth brings authenticity to the role. SIIMA praised his performance, tweeting, “Ajith Kumar delivers a solid performance, stepping into a script-driven role that moves away from the usual mass-hero formula.” This shift in approach adds a layer of realism to the film, making Arjun a relatable protagonist.

Trisha Krishnan, despite her limited screen time, leaves a strong impact with her poised and graceful portrayal of Kayal. Regina Cassandra makes a remarkable comeback with a well-layered role that adds an extra dimension to the film.

The film’s cinematography by Om Prakash is breathtaking, with the Azerbaijani landscape playing a significant role in the storytelling. The stark beauty and isolation of the terrain enhance the mood, immersing viewers in the protagonist’s journey. The action sequences, especially the high-adrenaline car fight, stand out as some of the film’s most gripping moments.

Music and Direction: A Mixed Bag

Anirudh Ravichander’s music complements the film’s intensity, though some critics feel it could have had a greater impact. Fan Jagan noted, “Nice song given by Anirudh. Singer Anthony Daasan did well, and Arivu’s lyrics with Anirudh’s music created a good vibe.” While the background score adds tension, some moments could have been heightened with a more powerful composition.

Director Magizh Thirumeni deserves credit for crafting an engaging narrative with well-paced twists and seamless intercuts. However, pacing issues arise in certain portions, particularly during an extended flashback sequence. SIIMA observed, “The long flashback slows the pace, and the lack of comedy or an opening song might disappoint commercial cinema lovers.”

#VidaaMuyarchi 1st day WW Box office: Tamilnadu: ₹25Cr

Karnataka: ₹4.7Cr

Telugu States: ₹0.5Cr

Kerala: ₹1.35Cr

North India: ₹0.5Cr

Overseas: ₹17Cr WW Gross: ₹49Cr Still 131Cr runs (Gross) needed in 65Cr balls (Share) #AjithKumar #GoodBadUglypic.twitter.com/kgOCJiarMp — Naveen Anirudh🇮🇳 (@NaveenAnirudh5) February 7, 2025

Audience Reactions: Mixed But Engaged

The film has sparked varied reactions from audiences. While many appreciate its attempt at a more logical and engaging thriller, others feel the first half drags a bit. Fan Prabas tweeted, “Congratulations to #Ajith sir, #Trisha & the entire team for bringing us such a bold and suspense-thrilling action film. Their courage & vision set a wonderful example for both senior & upcoming actors.”

Another fan commented, “People need to watch the movie without expectations. No goosebumps moments, but good action scenes in the second half. Anirudh’s music is good, but Arjun Sarja’s entry had more mass appeal than Ajith’s.”

Fan Jagan passionately defended the film’s logic, saying, “Many don’t understand this and give bad reviews. Pushpa had so many illogical scenes, but people loved it. Vidaamuyarchi is a logical movie, yet it gets ignored. That’s funny to hear!”

Vidaamuyarchi is not just an action thriller but an emotional and immersive cinematic experience. While it may not cater to all commercial moviegoers due to its slow-burn narrative, Ajith’s performance, stunning visuals, and well-crafted action sequences make it a worthwhile watch. For those looking for a refreshing take on the genre, Vidaamuyarchi delivers an intense, gripping ride that stays true to its theme of persistence.

On its opening day, Vidaamuyarchi raked in over ₹40 crore in India, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The Tamil action-drama saw an impressive overall occupancy of 61.24% in the Tamil version, with over 3,600 shows running across the country.

The film also released in Telugu under the title Pattudala, though the reception was relatively lower. The Telugu version recorded an occupancy of 12.82%, with nearly 800 shows across India.

Comparing Vidaamuyarchi to Ajith Kumar’s previous blockbusters, Thunivu (2023) opened at ₹28.6 crore, while Valimai (2022) debuted at ₹31.70 crore. Thunivu, made on a ₹200 crore budget, grossed approximately ₹250 crore worldwide, whereas Valimai, produced at ₹150 crore, earned around ₹234 crore.

With Vidaamuyarchi reportedly made on a ₹200 crore budget, all eyes are now on its final box office tally. Will this Ajith Kumar starrer emerge as the next big blockbuster? Time will tell!

RATING: 3.5/5

