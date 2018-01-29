Usually, people are able to watch the songs before the release of the movie, but that is not the case with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat as one of the songs of the movie Khali Bali has been released now, days after the movie hit the big screens. Ranveer Singh's dance moves infuse the energy into the song and make it a delightful watch.

After making audiences wait for ages, the makers of Padmaavat have finally released Ranveer Singh’s solo dance number Khali Bali. The energetic number has been crooned by Shail Hada and Shivam Pathak and Singh’s passionate dance moves take the cake. The lyrics have been penned by M Turaz and include many beautiful Arabic words. Padmaavat has only three video songs, unlike Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous movies that boasted of lavish dance sequences.

Earlier, a source closed to film director Mr Bhansali said that the music of Padmaavat has been treated differently than the director’s previous movies. “While all the other Bhansali films are heavy on songs, Padmaavat is being treated differently. The film only features Ghoomar, Ek Dil Ek Jaan, and Khali Bali. While the former two have been released, the last one, featuring Ranveer as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, will release soon. All the other songs (if any) might be used in the background. Bhansali himself has scored the music for the film like he did for his previous movies, Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani,” Zoom quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the film has already entered Rs 100 crore club and is expected to continue its blockbuster run in the upcoming weeks as well. The film is doing pretty well in the international market as well and has been on a record-breaking spree since its release.

Check out the brand new song from Ranveer-Deepika starrer Padmaavat and do let us know how you like it in the comments section below: