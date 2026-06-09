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Home > Entertainment News > VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's powerhouse couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made a rare, headline-grabbing public appearance on June 8, 2026. The duo was spotted checking on the interior progress of their highly anticipated, sea-facing luxury quadruplex in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their new Balcony, Picture credits- X/@jviciouslady
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in their new Balcony, Picture credits- X/@jviciouslady

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:19 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s New Home: Bollywood’s powerhouse couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made a rare, headline-grabbing public appearance on June 8, 2026. The duo was spotted checking on the interior progress of their highly anticipated, sea-facing luxury quadruplex in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The sighting instantly took social media by storm, offering fans a glimpse of Deepika’s growing baby bump as the couple prepares to expand their family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s balcony date



The couple was photographed by paparazzi and fans standing on the expansive glass balcony of the luxury residential tower. Keeping things effortlessly stylish yet comfortable, Deepika chose a loose-fitting, monochrome white co-ord set that subtly showcased her baby bump. While Ranveer was seen carrying casual aesthetics in a vibrant red t-shirt, black track pants, and a dark baseball cap.

The couple appeared relaxed, deeply engrossed in conversation, and gesturing toward different sections of the property. Industry insiders report that the visit was a routine site inspection to finalize the ongoing custom interior design work before the family officially relocates.

Where is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s new home?

The property itself is one of the most talked-about real estate acquisitions in Mumbai’s elite circles. Situated in the ultra-premium Bandra Bandstand neighbourhood, the multi-floor home places them in immediate proximity to industry stalwarts, making them the literal next-door neighbours to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic estate, Mannat.

The massive quadruplex is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the high-rise tower. The property comprises roughly 11,266 square feet of carpet space, with an exclusive 1,300-square-foot private terrace. The residence features dedicated private slots for up to 19 vehicles, an internal elevator, a private gym, and beautiful views of the Arabian Sea.

With the actors planning to be SRK’s new neighbours, the financial records suggest that the base agreement value touched nearly Rs 119 crores and an additional stamp duty alone crossing Rs 7 crore.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Second Child

Deepika and Ranveer have gone rather private after the announcement of their second pregnancy back in April this year. The couple who tied their knot in a sensational ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018, welcomed their first daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. 

The timeline for moving into the Bandra quadruplex aligns perfectly with their growing family. On the professional front, both actors continue to juggle major commitments. Deepika is currently wrapping up her scheduled sequences for the upcoming film King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, as well as Atlee’s sci-fi venture Raaka, co-starring Allu Arjun. Ranveer, meanwhile, continues to build a heavy slate, including upcoming collaborations with directors Aditya Dhar and Rohit Shetty and not to forget his mega film, Pralay.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 19: Mohanlal’s Film Adds Rs 50 Lakhs On Monday, Crosses Rs 235 Crore Worldwide

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VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh
Tags: deepika padukoneDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh New HomeDeepika Second Childranveer singh

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VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh

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VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh
VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh
VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh
VIDEO: Deepika Padukone’s Baby Bump Steals The Spotlight At Her New Rs 100 Crore Bandra Home With Ranveer Singh

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