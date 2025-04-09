Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

According to Manoj’s official complaint with the Narsingi Police, Vishnu allegedly entered his house on April 1 while he was in Jaipur for his daughter’s birthday.

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Manchu Manoj Stages Protest In Front Of Mohan Babu's House


The ongoing Manchu family dispute has taken a dramatic turn, with actor Manchu Manoj staging a dharna outside his father Mohan Babu’s residence in Jalpally.

This protest follows an incident where Manoj was allegedly denied entry into the house after he filed a police complaint against his elder brother, Vishnu Manchu, accusing him of theft and vandalism.

While interacting with the media, actor Manoj claimed that his car had been taken by his brother, Vishnu Manchu. “I have no other place to go, which is why I came to my father’s residence,” he said.

Manoj Manchu Accuses Vishnu of Trespassing and Destruction

According to Manoj’s official complaint with the Narsingi Police, Vishnu allegedly entered his house on April 1 while he was in Jaipur for his daughter’s birthday.

Manoj claims that Vishnu, along with around 150 people, forcefully entered his residence, damaged expensive possessions, and stole his car. He also alleged that his personal security staff was assaulted during the incident. Reportedly, the stolen car was later found at Vishnu’s residence.

Actor Questions Police Inaction Despite Evidence

Speaking to the media during the protest, Manoj stated that the conflict is not related to property disputes. He revealed that the issue began back in December, yet no chargesheet has been filed by the police so far. Manoj expressed frustration over the investigation’s delay and claimed to have provided all necessary evidence. He challenged the authorities, saying,

“If I am wrong, I’ll shave half my head. If they can prove me wrong, I will publicly apologize.”

While the family feud made headlines in Hyderabad, Vishnu Manchu and Mohan Babu were spotted in Lucknow, meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

They were there to promote their upcoming mythological film Kanappa, which also stars Prabhu Deva. The film, backed by executive producer Vinay Maheshwari, is set to release on June 27.

Previous Clash at Collector’s Office Over Land Dispute

In an earlier incident in February, both Manoj and Mohan Babu appeared before the Rangareddy District Collector, where they reportedly had a heated exchange over alleged property encroachment issues.

ALSO READ: Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed 

