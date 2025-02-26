Video: Fire During Chhaava Screening In New Delhi’s Select City Walk Mall Causes Panic, Movie Goers Rush Towards Exit

The incident occurred at PVR Cinemas during the 4:15 pm show of the film 'Chhaava', leading to the immediate evacuation of the cinema hall.

A fire erupted at a cinema hall in Select City Mall on Wednesday during a screening, causing panic among moviegoers, according to officials.

Evacuation and Immediate Response

The incident occurred at PVR Cinemas during the 4:15 pm show of the film ‘Chhaava’, leading to the immediate evacuation of the cinema hall. Eyewitnesses reported that a corner of the movie screen caught fire, triggering alarms and prompting a swift exit by all attendees.

Fire reported in PVR Select City Audi 3 During 4.30 show of Chhava Movie pic.twitter.com/5o7nbfQz7d — Dr. Ram Kinkar Singh (@Ramkinkarsingh) February 26, 2025

Fire Services Swiftly Respond

Delhi Fire Services received an alert about the fire at 5:42 pm, after which fire tenders were quickly dispatched to the location. One of the viewers shared that as the fire alarms went off, people hurried towards the exit doors to ensure safety.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and no casualties have been reported.

