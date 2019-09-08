Video: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are popular love birds of Bollywood as well as Hollywood. Priyanka is enjoying her premiere of the film The Sky Is Pink in Toronto International Film Festival. There she got a cup of latte with Nick Jonas face on it.

Priyanka Chopra is already a talk of the town for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, after all, she is back in Bollywood after 3 years and going to steal the hearts again. Currently, Priyanka is in Toronto Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. Priyanka Chopra flaunts her latte with the photo of Hubby Nick Jonas on it.

She shared a video showing her coffee and she sips it, after that the lips of Nick Jonas gets erased from the coffee and Priyanka showed it to fans. It looked amazing that Coffee has the perfect face structure of Nick Jonas. Priyanka miss no chance to show her love for hubby Nick Jonas.

Taking about the film, The Sky Is Pink, it is based on a girl who faced terminal illness and later she became the motivational speaker. The story is based on true events. It also covers the love story of her parents who spent 25 years together. The Sky Is Pink is a lively story which can make you connect and will inspire to live your life happily.

The film will show you how happy you are with all the luxuries and how you should be grateful for all the belongingness. Zaira Wasim will portray the character of this girl in the film and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar roped for the role of parents. The film was released for the premiere in Toronto Film Festival and the film will release worldwide on October 11, 2019.

Earlier Priyanka Chopra had given phenomenal hits with this crew such as 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi, Fashion, What’s Your Rashee and Kaminey. Other than that Priyanka gave commendable performances in the films Marry Kom, BajiRao Mastaani, Anjaana Anjaani, and many. The fans will be glad to know that PeeCee will be seen in Hollywood and Bollywood films, she is lined up with multiple projects ahead.

