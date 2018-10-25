Rakhi Sawant accuses Tanushree Dutta of raping her: In a press briefing, Rakhi Sawant who was dressed in bright pink saree stated that she was raped by Tanushree Dutta several times. Rakhi Sawant further claimed she also has a proof.

Rakhi claimed that a good amount was offered to her for featuring in an adult film but she declined the offer

The controversial queen, Rakhi Sawant, is someone who just cannot digest to be out of media attention. The Bollywood actor who recently mocked the #MeToo movement with a disgusting video has now alleged some serious allegations against Tanushree Dutta whose allegations against Bollywood actor Nana Patekar had reportedly opened the doors of the #MeToo movement in India. In a press briefing, Rakhi Sawant who was dressed in bright pink saree stated that she was raped by Tanushree Dutta several times. Rakhi Sawant further claimed she also has a proof.

The following develo0pment surfaces just a few days after Tanushree Dutta had slammed Rakhi Sawant with Rs 10 crore defamation for stating that she was trying to gain publicity by levelling meaningless charges against her co-actor Nana Patekar. In 2008, after Tanushree Dutta had left Horn Ok Pleassss over sexual harassment by Nana Patekar, it was Rakhi Sawant who was called in to fill in Dutta’s shoes. Filing the suit, Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer said that a criminal and civil defamation case against Rakhi Sawant.

During the presser, Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone after she claimed that Tanushree Dutta is a lesbian. She further mocked the #MeToo movement where woman are coming out to name and shame their abusers and said that there are some people who are just being opportunist (Rakhi said, “Sab ladkiya behti Ganga mai haath dho ri hai, chalti train pakad rahi hai”)

She added that it was enough for #MeToo and she will start a new movement, #SheToo. Accusing Tanushree Dutta of raping her, Rakhi Sawant added that she has profs to prove her allegations and she will reveal them to court only. She further stood in support of Nana Patekar and said that he is one of the most respected actors of the Bollywood Industry.

Previously, Rakhi Sawant had released a video where she was seen advising women on how to protest themselves from being sexually harassed. In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen dressed in a pink bikini, chains and a silver lock on her crotch area.

