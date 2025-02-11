Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant during the episode.

The recent controversy surrounding a India’s Got Latent episode featuring Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Makhija has resulted in the video being pulled from YouTube in India.

Reports indicate that the Indian government intervened, issuing an order to block the episode on the platform.

The 'India Has Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders. pic.twitter.com/Joaj5U9QBE
— Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 11, 2025

YouTube Removes Controversial Video

Screenshots shared by social media users show that the episode is no longer available on YouTube in India. A message displayed on the screen reads, “Video unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government.”

On February 11, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor for the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, confirmed the action via a post on X (formerly Twitter). She stated, “The episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders.”

Details of the Controversy

He asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?” Both Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina were seen laughing at the comment, which many netizens found offensive and vulgar.

The incident led to widespread backlash online, with many criticizing the show and its participants for promoting inappropriate content. In response, Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, admitting to a “lapse in judgment” and clarifying that comedy is not his area of expertise.

Immediate Response and Legal Action

The controversial segment was edited out of the episode shortly after the backlash, but the full video was eventually removed from Samay Raina’s channel, which boasts over 7.41 million subscribers.

Amid the uproar, Guwahati Police filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia and four other individuals involved in the episode, while another complaint was lodged in Mumbai.