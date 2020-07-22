With the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, author Chetan Bhagat took a stance against Vidhu Vinod Chopra's usurping of his writing credit for the film 3 Idiots. He wrote in response to a tweet by the producers wife Anupama Chopra.

After Kangana Ranaut, author Chetan Bhagat has put forth a fresh set of accusations about his experience with Bollywood. As the author of books that have been adapted into films such as Kai Po Che, 2 States and Half Girlfriend, he has unearthed a controversy by naming and shaming producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

On Tuesday, Chetan tweeted that his book Five Point Someone, which was the foundation for the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, had failed to get him due recognition. He claimed that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had been unfair over the writing credits for the film.

These accusations were levelled after Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s wife and popular film critic Anupama Chopra responded to Chetan Bhagat’s tweet where he threatened snobs and elitist critics, urging them not to be over-smart with their judgements as Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara releases this week.

Also Read: #20in2020: Priyanka Chopra completes 20 years in industry, asks fans to join celebrations

Each time you think the discourse can’t get lower, it does! https://t.co/yhkBUd8VSQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) July 21, 2020

Ma'am, when your husband publicly bullied me, shamelessly collected all the best story awards, tried denying me credit for my story and drove me close to suicide, and you just watched, where was your discourse? https://t.co/CeVDT2oq47 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Also Read: After Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez responds to Kangana Ranaut’s statements

He told them not to try their dirty tricks having already ruined enough lives. The author added that he and his following would be watching. He also told them to be fair and sensible, and not write rubbish. Anupama Chopra discounted his assertions as a new low in discourse.

Chetan Bhagat, however refused to sit still, and provoked by her discounting of his tweet, responded with a strong accusation. He said that she had been a silent bystander while her husband publicly bullied him, and shamelessly collected all the best story awards, while trying to deny him writing credit for the story of 3 Idiots. He claimed that she merely watched while he felt driven to suicide, and said she lacked discourse then.

As pasts are dug up, miniature battles are raging on in the name of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The larger fight remains against nepotism and unfairness in the industry, as we pray the young actor rests in peace, not weaponized, abused or disabused.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu on Kangana Ranaut calling her a B-grade actress: I refuse to be bitter

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App