Actress Vidya Balan has never shied away from who she is. From Parineeta to DirtyPicture we have seen her in different shades portraying all her characters exceptionally well. The 2014 Padma Shri winner has set new standards for heroines every time she made a screen appearance. In an interview to Filmfare, the 40-year-old Balan said that she has always been conscious about her weight and figure. The reason why she could never be seen in a size-zero figure. Vidya said that all her life she was judged for her weight and now that she was a grown up she had finally started accepting her body. It was very painful at times, added Balan. The weight factor affected her career too as she did have to bear the trauma of rejections. Balan had been often criticised for her dressing sense.

The National award winner said that she was often called a jinx in the south and that troubled her professional graph. The rejections affected Vidya mentally too as it took her a lot of time to accept her body and till date, she doesn’t seem to love her body fully. Balan said that the acceptance isn’t complete yet and will take some more time because it was easy for people to say without empathizing with the fact that being a fat girl is a big deal.

While the journey wasn’t easy for Balan but now when she was gradually accepting her body, she also ensured to tell all the people not happy with their bodies to stop seeking outside validation and love the way they were. It wasn’t easy for her to accept her body but not anymore. Balan said that her ever-growing fat was because of hormonal changes because there would be days when she would look thin while some days she would be looking fat. With her new-found confidence on accepting her body, Vidya told others too to accept their bodies and asked trollers to shut the f**k up. Many times she had been trolled for not exercising enough, but Balan has asked the troll police to mind their own business. The new-age actors also look up to her for her acting skills and the confidence with which she carries herself.

