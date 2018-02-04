Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who is also one of the members of CBFC, has come out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat. The actor remarked that every film deserves to be released the way it has been made. She also took a dig at the protestors against film and said that they should not protest against the film until they have seen the film in its entirety.

Amid the massive controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Vidya Balan has opened up in the support of the filmmakers. The actor, who is also a part of Central Board of Film certification, told Indian Express, “I feel every kind of film should be allowed to be released in the way it’s been made and then if you don’t want to go and watch it, don’t watch it. But at least watch it to know what it has.” She added, “It is our fundamental rights for making film on any subject and its screening in the theatres should not be violated.”

The Tumhari Sulu actor also took a dig at the protesters against the film and said that they should not protest against a film until they have seen the film in its entirety. Instead of getting offended, they should refrain from watching the film. As a result of the ensuing violence by Rajput outfits like Karni Sena, the movie did not release in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well as in some theatres across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Months after facing opposition, the makers, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, clarified that the film was based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem ‘Padmavat’, and does not distort historical facts – as was being alleged.

‘Padmaavat’ makers secured a U/A certificate from the censor board after incorporating five modifications, and locked the release date as January 25. Post the film release, the film star-cast- Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been attracting appreciation from all ends for their spectacular performance. The film has also merged as a blockbuster as the film is expected to cross Rs 200 crore benchmark at the box office.