Mission Mangal actor Vidya Balan recently announced her next movie after Shakuntala Devi. The actor will be seen in a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, it will be interesting to see her fit into the role.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Mission Mangal. However, the actor has come a long way in her career and has proved herself giving excellent performances time and again. The actor likes to experiment with different characters and manages to fit into all of them. Vidya will be seen as Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi in her forthcoming film.

As per reports, Vidya recently revealed about her new project which is said to be a biopic on former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor also said she has too much on her plate right now and the biopic will take time to go on floors, it might take some years also. But the questions arise will Vidya justify the role as she has gained a lot of weight and PM Indira was slim.

Vidya also shared why she took the scientists role in Mission Mangal. Her character in the movie was different as her role had a good sense of humor along with technical skills. The actor has worked in fictional films and biopics as well so this movie will not be a difficult one. Vidya is known for giving mindblowing performances in The Dirty Picture, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani and NTR biopic. Shes’s one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and will definitely justify Indira Gandhi’s role.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in Mission Mangal along with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha among others. The space drama film was released on the occasion of Independence Day. The movie has got a positive response and continues to shine at the ticket window collecting a good amount of money.

