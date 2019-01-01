Vidya Balan, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood has turned 40 today, January 1, 2019. The actress is known for her unconventional choice of films. From Kahaani to Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan has aced her roles in every genre. Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Tumhari Sulu. her acting skill is outstanding and it has been proved by her films.
The actress had started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s sitcom Hum Paanch where she played the character Radhika and went on to win the prestigious Padma Shri award for her outstanding performances in Hindi Cinema in 2014. Vidya Balan has starred in films like No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and many more.
Check out the top 5 Vidya Balan video songs here:
Film: Tumhari Sulu
Song: Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani
Film: The Dirty Picture
Song: Ooh La La Ooh La La
Film: Parineeta
Song: Piyu Bole Piya Bole
Film: Kismat Konnection
Song: Bakhuda Tumhi Ho
Film: Parineeta
Song: Hui Main Parineeta
