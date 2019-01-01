Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: The Dirty Picture actor, who has given some of the outstanding performances in Bollywood has turned 40 today. Check out some of the most sizzling songs where the diva outperformed other stars.

Vidya Balan, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood has turned 40 today, January 1, 2019. The actress is known for her unconventional choice of films. From Kahaani to Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan has aced her roles in every genre. Vidya Balan was last seen in the film Tumhari Sulu. her acting skill is outstanding and it has been proved by her films.

The actress had started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s sitcom Hum Paanch where she played the character Radhika and went on to win the prestigious Padma Shri award for her outstanding performances in Hindi Cinema in 2014. Vidya Balan has starred in films like No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Kahaani and many more.

Check out the top 5 Vidya Balan video songs here:

Film: Tumhari Sulu

Song: Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani

Film: The Dirty Picture

Song: Ooh La La Ooh La La

Film: Parineeta

Song: Piyu Bole Piya Bole

Film: Kismat Konnection

Song: Bakhuda Tumhi Ho

Film: Parineeta

Song: Hui Main Parineeta

