In the era of size-zero, gym goals and Pilates, these 5 Bollywood actresses proved that size does not matter and you can go places even if you are extra healthy or overweight and yet shine on the silver screen.

When it comes to Bollywood, we see all size-zero actresses with a sexy figure and a body to die for. Mostly all the struggling and aspiring Bollywood actresses feel that in order to become an actress, they have to work on their physique and hit the gym. In this era of Pilates, gym training and rigorous workout sessions, where all actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Disha Patani are seen maintaining their curvy and hot figure to look appealing to the audience, there are actresses who have proved that size does not matter.

Actresses like Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and television host and anchor Bharti Singh have over the time proved that when you know your worth and are gifted with immense talent, your skills are enough to take you places and make you a star.

The journey of these actresses in Bollywood is proof that size does not really matter and one can just choose to be comfortable with their body size and not care about their gym looks and size-zero figure. Here is how these 5 Bollywood celebs proved that size does not matter:

Vidya Balan: From playing the role of Bobby in Bobby Jasoos to playing Silk Smitha in her biopic titled The Dirty Picture, Vidya Balan not only gained weight for these characters but also looked stunning and breathtaking on the silver screen despite her body size.

From a village girl Krishna Verma in Ishqiya to a pregnant woman in Kahaani, Vidya Balan did not only deliver phenomenal and award-winning performance in these films but also looked stunning and beautiful without being size-zero or wearing sexy clothes on-screen.

In her recent films like Begum Jaan and Tumhari Sullu, we see her donning the roles given to her without having a slim and sexy body which reminds us that to rule the silver screen, good acting skills are enough and not necessarily a sexy body.

Sonakshi Sinha: When she made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg where she did not opt for a size-zero figure, she made it clear that she is in the industry to become a hero and not size zero.

She may have shed some wight for certain kind of roles in films, she never tried to fit into a size-zero body and has proved her skills by giving some phenomenal performances in movies like Lootera, R… Rajkumar, among others despite not having a slim weight and just being extra healthy.

Bhumi Pednekar: When she played the role of an overweight woman in her debut movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she proved that no matter if you are playing a sexy diva on-screen or an ordinary overweight woman, it is your talent which will make the movie a hit and make you a star. Ever since then, Bhumi has never opted for a size-zero figure and is happy with her healthy look after losing a decent amount of weight for her other films.

Huma Qureshi: She played the role of Mohsina in Anurag Kashyap’s blockbuster movie Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 and she won our hearts with her spectacular and fresh performance. No tiny dresses, so flaunting her back, just a simple healthy-looking small-town girl and she yet managed to win millions of hearts.

Later, with her look in films like Badlapur, Dedh Ishqiya and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Huma proved that it is not a sexy figure which is necessary to be a hit Bollywood actress.

Bharti Singh: Had she not been the one making fun of her weight and size, many of us would not have known that she is an extremely talented girl with a gift of being able to make others laugh with her talent. She is one of the most popular stand-up comedians, television host and anchor and has proved that size-zero or plus size when you are a bundle of talent, nothing really matters.

