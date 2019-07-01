Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has been holidaying in the United States for the last few weeks. Today, she was seen participating in a Pride Parade in New York with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and family.

Vidya Balan posted images and videos of the Pride Parade on her Instagram account, where she can be seen holding the LGBT rainbow flag proudly and feeling overwhelmed for being there. In the pictures, she seems really happy standing with her husband dressed casually. She has been uploading a lot of posts and stories on Instagram over the past few weeks showing and sharing glimpses from her vacation.

Balan was last seen in Suresh Triveni’s Tumhari Sulu which got a good response from the audience. The actress will be seen in R Balki’s film Mission Mangal, which is based on India’s mission to Mars starring Akshay Kumar, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen. Apart from Balki, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. The film’s shoot began in November 2018 and is set to release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019. Further, Vidya will play a cameo in Anurag Basu’s next film.

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses in Hindi cinema and is known for playing influential roles and setting high standards in Bollywood. Critics have praised her for her commendable work in movies like Kahani, The Dirty Picture, Humari Adhuri Kahani among others.

