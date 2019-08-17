Vidya Balan on Mission Mangal poster controversy: Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has reacted to Mission Mangal poster controversy. In response to criticism for giving greater space to Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal poster, Vidya said that it is not fair to say that the film needs an Akshay Kumar.

Vidya Balan on Mission Mangal poster controversy: Mission Mangal starring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is this weekend’s big release. Despite a box office clash with John Abraham starrer Batla House, Mission Mangal has opened with great numbers and a positive word of mouth. Ahead of its film release, Mission Mangal also received criticism for giving a greater space to Akshay Kumar on the posters.

When Vidya Balan was recently asked about her view on Mission Mangal poster row by an entertainment portal, she responded that men and women had equally contributed to this mission. It is great that a woman’s contribution is at least being acknowledged. Saying that Mission Mangal needs an Akshay Kumar is not fair. However, he has done the film knowing that women share equal space in it and it is great. Akshay has not only acted in the film but also produced it.

Taapsee Pannu had earlier told another news portal that it is hard fact that Akshay Kumar will get the audience in the theatres. At the end of the day, he will manage to garner a bigger number and we cannot run away from this reality. She hopes that things will change when audience walk into theatres with female driven films. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha had said that jo bikta hai, wo dikhta hai. He is the highest selling star in the film and that is why his face is prominent in the poster.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal has been bankrolled under the banner of Cape Of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. After Mission Mangal, Vidya Balan was also recently seen in the film Nerkonda Paarvai. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has films like Sooryavanshi, Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Housefull 4 lined up for release.

