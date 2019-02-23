Kahaani film actor Vidya Balan recently took a stand against Pulwama terror attack by stating that, though she has always believed that art should be kept away from all limitations and politics but its time to take a stand now. Enough is enough. Vidya said that as an individual she believes that there is no better way to connect people together than art but this time she thinks that we should just take a break from this and see what can be done in the future. She affirmed that some tough calls have to be taken at some point.

Vidya Balan on Pulwama terror attack: Kahaani film actor Vidya Balan, recently took a stand against terrorism by stating that, though she has always believed that art should be kept away from all limitations and politics, but its time to take a stand now. Enough is enough. When the actress was questioned further that why should art be kept apart, Vidya said that as an individual she believes that there is no better way to connect people together than art, be it music, dance, theatre, poetry, cinema or any other art form. But this time she thinks that we should just take a break from this enactment and see what can be done in the future and affirmed that some tough calls have to be taken at some point.

Pulwama terror attack was one of the biggest catastrophic terrorist attacks upon Indian CRPF. The attack resulted in 40 deaths of our soldiers. Post the attack, actors like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt have shown outrage and raised their voice against terrorism.

With this, several Bollywood stars donated money for the welfare of the families of the martyred soldiers and many filmmakers have withdrawn the release of their films in Pakistan and banned many of the Pakistani actors and singers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More