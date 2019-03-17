Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who did Silk Smitha’s biopic Dirty Picture, recently opened up saying that she wants to appear in another biopic. Though the role is difficult and would require a lot of guts, she wants to pay a tribute to Sridevi by playing her role in her biopic.

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actors of the industry. Her films like Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica, Tumhari Sulu created a huge buzz in the industry and also won many awards for the same. Till now, the hardworking actor has won one National Award, six Filmfare Awards and six Screens Awards. The actor, who has featured in Silk Smitha’s biopic Dirty Picture, is keen to appear in Sridevi’s biopic as she wants to pay tribute to the actress. She recently quoted that to play Sridevi’s character would require a lot of guts but in order to pay tribute, she will do this. Earlier to this also, the actor has also played the role of Sridevi in the movie Tumhari Sulu by dancing on her famous track Hawa Hawai’s remix version. After Sridevi’s demise, many filmmakers shared their emotions on social media. One such was Hansal Mehta, who said that shortly he was about to approach the actor but now he will make a film and will dedicate it to her life.

Reports also reveal that Abhishek Verman’s Kalank is among the projects that included Sridevi in the cast as Karan Johar wanted Sridevi to be a part of the film as Kalank is one of his dream projects. Currently, Madhuri Dixit is portraying the role of Sridevi who was set to play the character of Begum Bahaar in the movie. In the teaser launch event of the film, Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film said it was very difficult to do the film without her.

Talking about Vidya Balan, she first appeared in Tv series Hum Paanch in 1995. She made her debut in Bengali drama Bhalo Theko in 2003. Post to which she was praised for her film Parineeta in 2005 with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. After which she continued to appear in hit films like Heyy Babyy, Kismat Konnection, Ishqiya, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and many more.

