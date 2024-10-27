Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms.

Vidya Balan is receiving praise for her mesmerising dance moves on the track ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’ from the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which she performed alongside Bollywood dancing queen Madhuri Dixit.

The song showcases a stunning face-off between Vidya and Madhuri and it is a visual treat for dance enthusiasts.

Talking to ANI, Vidya shared what came to her mind when director Anees Bazmee proposed the idea of dance faceoff with Madhuri Dixit.

She said, “When I was offered a film, I knew that we would do Ami Je Tomar again. So, Anees bhai and Bhushan were also thinking about how to make it bigger. And then, of course, when Madhuri Ji said yes for the film, it came to his mind why don’t we do a face-off? So, then he came to me and said that will you do it? I was like, what are you talking about? How will I do face off with her? But then I decided that I will do it. So I worked a little hard and I had a lot of fun. Because this is a very big thing for me. And, she was very sweet about it. She knew that anyone would get nervous in front of her. I think I didn’t show her much that I’m nervous. But I worked hard and I think the song is very well-picturized.”

Reviewing Vidya and Madhuri’s dance, Kartik said, “I’m a fan. If she hadn’t done this, I would have reached her house that please do this face-off. Because I’m a fan of their dance. This was an opportunity and an iconic moment. Genuinely, as you said, these opportunities don’t come again and again. It’s not just that it was a big thing for Vidya’s experience, but also for our experience.”

Praising Vidya’s dedication and performance, Kartik added, “And what she has done, especially, I would like to say this because Madhuri ji is Madhuri ji. But standing in front of her and dancing and performing in front of her, It’s not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s not easy, it’s very difficult. And the way they performed, it’s unreal, unbelievable. I used to come to the set like a fanboy to watch them perform together. It was just beautiful.”

During film promotion, Kartik and Vidya shared some fun moments as they re-created one of the scenes. Vidya holds Kartik by his neck which left the latter to burst into laughter.

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Sameer. The new version of the song is reprised by Amaal Mallik. Acclaimed choreographer Chinni Prakash has expertly crafted a mesmerizing blend of these classical dance forms.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani.

(With Inputs From ANI)

