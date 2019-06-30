Vidya Balan roped in for a cameo in Anurag Basu's upcoming film, starrer Abhishek Bachchan, Raj Kumar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and others. A report stated that makers have locked a title for the film Ludo.

Dirty Picture actress Vidya Balan needs no introduction after her marvellous pieces of work she has given to the Bollywood industry. Recently the sources confirmed that Vidya Balan to be roped in for a cameo in director Anurag Basu’s movie. Ace Filmmaker Anurag has given many blockbusters like Life In A Metro, Gangster and many more.

Currently, film maker Anurag is gearing up for his next project, which is yet to be named. A report stated that makers have locked a title for the film, which is Ludo, starrer Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. A report also said Vidya is interested in doing this film, even though she knows its a small role.

But her character in the movie strikingly good so she didn’t care about the screen time etc. When the movie approached her she immediately gave a nod to the film. Reportedly, a major sequence of this untitled film is already shot with Abhishek in Mumbai.

The movie is bankrolled by T-series, to which Anurag in a statement expressed his happiness to collaborate with T series and said, It is his pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for his next, that is a dark comic anthology. It’s his first collaboration but doesn’t seem like one. He is also very happy to cast this talented new generation cast, and for music, Pritam has been chosen as always.

