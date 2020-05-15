After skipping its theatrical release on May 8 due to coronavirus pandemic, Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra will now release on Amazon Prime.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Gulabo Sitabo, the next film in line to release directly to Amazon Prime is Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra. Based on the life of Indian write and mental calculator Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as human computer, the film was slated to silver screens on May 8, 2020 but was postponed infinitely due to coronavirus pandemic. And now, the makers of the film have decided that it would be best if the film releases on Amazon Prime.

On Friday morning, Vidya Balan announced the same on social media and said that she is thrilled that the team of Shakuntala Devi would be able to entertain the audiences amid these unprecedented times. Directed and penned by Anu Menon, the Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer has been bankrolled under the banner of Sony Pictures Network Productions.

The decision to release Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime comes a day after a similar announcement by Gulabo Sitabo team. Soon after the makers of Gulabo Sitabo announced that the film will now be released on Amazon Prime, Inox released a statement condemning the move and threatened to take retributive measures against the production house. PVR too reacted strongly against the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo.

Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideoIN with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime@sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/j1IExmE0AW — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 15, 2020

Along with Shakuntala Devi, several other films have also been announced:

This has led to a debate on social media with filmmakers and the cinema-goers condemning the theatre chains for not adapting with the changing times and charging exorbitantly high for popcorn and mineral water.

Do multiplexes give producers a share of Food & Beverage sales? Audiences spend more on F&B than tickets & we don't get a share of that, we should.Profit margins are much more on popcorn than what producers get. Awaiting a reply from inox. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) May 14, 2020

