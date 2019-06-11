Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is currently in Bali where she is enjoying her holiday and is spending quality time with herself and her photos have been breaking the Internet!

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented and versatile actresses

One of the most talented Bollywood actresses and the three-time Filmfare winner of Filmfare award for the Best Actress, Vidya Balan is currently having a gala time at her vacation in Bali and the latest photos which she shared from her exotic holiday have been breaking the Internet.

In the photos, we see Vidya Balan dressed in a sexy deep-neck pink dress and is enjoying her moments at the beach. Her big smile is proof that she is having the time of her life. Her candid photos from the beaches of Bali have gone viral on social media soon after she shared them on her official Instagram account.

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Bollywood movie Tumhari Sulu, also starred in Telugu movie N.T.R: Kathanayakudu. While Tumhari Sulu was a box office hit, N.T.R: Kathanayakudu tanked at the box office.

Vidya Balan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Mission Mangal which is being helmed by Jagan Shakti and being backed by R Balki.

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the Indian film industry who has won 6 Filmfare awards and three for the Best Actress.

Vidya Balan is the recipient of the National Award and the Padma Shri award. She has given some pathbreaking performances in movies like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Begum Jaan, No One Killed Jessica, Ishqiya, Paa, among many others.

She has previously starred in many Hindi television shows such as Hum Panch as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App