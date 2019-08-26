Bollywood actress Vidya Balan reveals the dark side of the entertainment industry and how she had to face struggles and challenges at every stage of her career. The way she had been treated by a director will leave you emotional, find out.

Recently, Vidya Balan was in talks because of her recently released film Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar. The film is doing good at the box-office and now Kahaani actress has revealed something that she never told anyone in public before. Let’s find out what’s that.

We all know that behind every star’s success and behind the glamorous world of entertainment, there are many stories of then strugglers which remain sometimes unspoken or untold. One such publicly untold story has been now revealed by the multi-talented actress Vidya Balan.

Vidya’s journey in Bollywood had not been any less than a roller-coaster ride. With her continuous hard work and dedication towards acting took her to the limelight in 2005 with the film Parineeta. She had many hit and flop films along her way in Bollywood till 2017 released film Tumhari Sulu.

In a recent interview given to an entertainment portal, Vidya Balan revealed the dark side of her career and the entertainment industry that is saddening, frustrating and will make you emotional and your eyes wet. While talking about the rejections she had to face in the industry, body-shaming she received at early stages of her career and struggles she went through, Vidya also revealed that how once a director tried to act smart with her.

The actress said that one day she remembers that she was in Chennai and a director came to meet her. She asked him to sit in a coffee shop and talk, but the director kept insisting her that he wants to talk to her in a room. She left the door of her room open and he left after five minutes.

There was also an incident which really scared her that once someone wrote that Dress like this, she has no business of getting out, she should stay indoors. She says that this thing has affected her for the longest time, but now she doesn’t let these noises get to her.

