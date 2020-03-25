Vidya Balan tries to find the silver lining in these tough times sharing a video on Instagram thanking Coronavirus for making us grateful, and appreciate life.

Indian film actor Vidya Balan tried to lift everyone’s morale through an Instagram video she posted on her handle where she put forward the message of being grateful and aware while also bringing to notice the good that Coronavirus has brought in bringing the world together, curbing air pollution, making people appreciate their privileges and appreciate the luxury of freedom everyone of us lived in, availability of all the essentials and freeing the people of their busyness which robbed them from enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

The actor posted the video when the entire nation is going to witness a lock down for 21 days as announced by the honorable Prime Minister to break the chain of Coronavirus and possibly curb community transmission of the virus.

Vidya received positive perception for her effort of trying to lift everyone’s spirit as most of her fans thanked her for putting out something that would help them in this tough time as they stay locked in their house.

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor tested positive of Coronavirus for the 3rd time while 60 others who came in her contact have been tested negative

The video she put out also brought to notice the very important point of stress which was being overlooked the world all together and as the video said now with the fear of Coronavirus we are forced to accept the stress and fight it with love.

Also Read: India lockdown for 21 days: Hina Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Surbhi Jyoti and Sidharth Shukla among others laud PM Modi’s decision, urge fans to stay calm

The actor also put out a story today that read God is greater than Coronavirus giving simple yet very effective message that no matter how worse the condition grow, God will always have the back of people and will get them out of it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App