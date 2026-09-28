Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

Vidya Balan is once again grabbing attention, but this time it is not for a film or an award-winning performance. A video of the actress sharing a romantic moment with her husband, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, at Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the couple can be seen together at the airport before Vidya’s departure. Siddharth and Vidya hug, following which they share a kiss as cameras capture the moment. The visuals have since made their way across social media, with several users reacting to the couple’s public display of affection.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Why Vidya Balan’s Airport Kiss Is Getting Attention

The attention around the video also stems from the fact that Vidya and Siddharth have generally maintained a relatively private relationship. Unlike celebrity couples who frequently share glimpses of their personal lives online, the two have largely kept their marriage away from constant public scrutiny. That made their candid airport moment particularly noticeable, with the video quickly becoming a talking point among fans and entertainment pages.

Recent airport photographs had also captured the couple together, with Mid-Day reporting that Vidya was spotted in a brown co-ord set and Siddharth was seen alongside her.

Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur Have Been Married Since 2012

Vidya and Siddharth got married in December 2012 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. NDTV’s coverage of their wedding at the time confirmed that the actress had become Mrs Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The couple’s relationship began through their connections in the film industry. Siddharth was associated with UTV Motion Pictures around the time Vidya starred in No One Killed Jessica. Vidya later revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar played a role in bringing the two closer. In a 2025 interview with Filmfare, she recalled how Johar became an unexpected “matchmaker” in their love story.

Vidya Balan And Siddharth’s Love Story

Over the years, Vidya has occasionally spoken about her relationship with Siddharth, while continuing to maintain a clear distinction between her personal and professional life.

The latest airport video has therefore given fans a rare glimpse of the couple’s affection in public. With the actress and film producer now married for nearly 14 years, their candid goodbye has become the latest Bollywood PDA moment to take over social media.