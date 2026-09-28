LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur were recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where the couple shared a hug and a kiss before the actress left. The candid PDA moment has now gone viral on social media.

Why Vidya Balan’s Airport Kiss Is Getting Attention
Why Vidya Balan’s Airport Kiss Is Getting Attention

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 14:02 IST

Vidya Balan is once again grabbing attention, but this time it is not for a film or an award-winning performance. A video of the actress sharing a romantic moment with her husband, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, at Mumbai airport has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the couple can be seen together at the airport before Vidya’s departure. Siddharth and Vidya hug, following which they share a kiss as cameras capture the moment. The visuals have since made their way across social media, with several users reacting to the couple’s public display of affection.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Why Vidya Balan’s Airport Kiss Is Getting Attention

The attention around the video also stems from the fact that Vidya and Siddharth have generally maintained a relatively private relationship. Unlike celebrity couples who frequently share glimpses of their personal lives online, the two have largely kept their marriage away from constant public scrutiny. That made their candid airport moment particularly noticeable, with the video quickly becoming a talking point among fans and entertainment pages.

Recent airport photographs had also captured the couple together, with Mid-Day reporting that Vidya was spotted in a brown co-ord set and Siddharth was seen alongside her.

Vidya Balan And Siddharth Roy Kapur Have Been Married Since 2012

Vidya and Siddharth got married in December 2012 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. NDTV’s coverage of their wedding at the time confirmed that the actress had become Mrs Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The couple’s relationship began through their connections in the film industry. Siddharth was associated with UTV Motion Pictures around the time Vidya starred in No One Killed Jessica. Vidya later revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar played a role in bringing the two closer. In a 2025 interview with Filmfare, she recalled how Johar became an unexpected “matchmaker” in their love story.

Vidya Balan And Siddharth’s Love Story

Over the years, Vidya has occasionally spoken about her relationship with Siddharth, while continuing to maintain a clear distinction between her personal and professional life.

The latest airport video has therefore given fans a rare glimpse of the couple’s affection in public. With the actress and film producer now married for nearly 14 years, their candid goodbye has become the latest Bollywood PDA moment to take over social media.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH
Tags: Siddharth Roy KapurVidya balan

RELATED News

Mouni Roy Birthday Special: From Naagin To Cannes, 8 Times The Actress Owned The Glam Game – See Pics

Allu Sirish Complains To Hyderabad Police Over Loud Music At Hanuman Temple, Says It Plays Till 2-3 AM

Ranbir Kapoor’s First Bollywood Job Wasn’t Acting: The Surprising Story Before Saawariya

Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began

Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Kept Her Wedding Private: ‘Always Kept My Personal And…’

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details in India

Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes

SRIT India Limited IPO Opens on September 28, 2026

Range Rover Hits Stray Bull, Crashes Into Divider on Bharatmala Highway: 2 Young Men Die on the Spot

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

‘Free P***y’ Text, Then Hours Of Assault: 20-Year-Old Ex-Student Sues University After She Was Drugged And Raped In Frat House

WATCH VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Slips While Getting Off Team Bus After India vs West Indies 1st ODI | Policeman Rushes to Help Former Captain

WATCH VIDEO: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock’s Heated DRS Clash Goes Viral During SA vs AUS 2nd ODI — Here’s What Happened

PhD From Jail: Sharjeel Imam Seeks Computer Access to Research Material, Delhi HC Seeks Tihar Response

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH
Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH
Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH
Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH
Vidya Balan Viral Video: Actress Kisses Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur At Airport, PDA Moment Wins Internet – WATCH

QUICK LINKS