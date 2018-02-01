Graced as one of the most hottest, desirable and the sexiest men in the world, Vidyut Jammwal has earned the title of 'The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood'. With prior training of Martial arts and blessed with a drool-worthy, the superstar has mesmerised his fans with films like Force, Bullet Raja and Commando. Here are 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Vidyut Jammwal that are sure you leave you breathless.

Popularly known as ‘The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood’, Vidyut Jammwal started his Bollywood training since he was just three years old. The superstar, who is a trained martial artist, learnt the art from an ashram in Kerala that was run by his mother. Later, he travelled the world training with martial artists where he also performed live action shows. Vidyut ventured into the glamour industry as a Gladrags model and later made his acting debut with a Telugu film titled Shakti.

Soon, he made his entry into Bollywood with the film Force, sharing the screen space with John Abraham. His next film Commando became a rage among the youth right from the trailer launch that amassed more than one million hits within a week. Although the film received a mixed critical reception, Jammwal and his action earned him great reviews. Film critic Taran Adarsh mentioned in his review that: “Commando clearly belongs to Vidyut and the liberty of watching him crushing everything and everyone in sight leaves you tongue-tied. By doing the stunts without a body double or cables, he fits into the definition of India’s Next Gen action hero without a hitch.”

