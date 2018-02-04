Vidyut Jammwal earned all the awards for Most Promising Debut for 2012. In his next film Commando, the actor portrayed realistic combat based action. Handsome hunk, Vidyut Jammwal created quite a stir within a week of the trailer launch and his action-packed role earned him great reviews. Scroll down to get a sneak-peek of the fitness enthusiast.

Vidyut Jammwal looks super hot as he shows off his well shaped body

Actor Vidyut Jammwal predominants the Hindi films industry with his dazzling personality. The hot celeb is also a trained martial artist as he has learned Kerala’s martial art named Kalaripayattu. The actor says he has started his initial training at the early age of three. The charmer is popularly known as “The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood”. Vidyut Jammwal has also worked in Kollywood and Tollywood films. Jammwal has traveled to over 25 countries, where he performed in live action shows.

Vidyut Jammwal debuted Bollywood with Nishikant Kamat’s Force. The dashing actor got selected after one audition, and was believed to chosen among thousands of other applicants for the role of Vishnu. The same role earned him all the awards for Most Promising Debut for 2012. In his next film Commando, Vidyut Jammwal portrayed realistic combat based action. Handsome hunk, Vidyut Jammwal created quite a stir within a week of the trailer launch and his action-packed role earned him great reviews. Scroll down to get a sneak-peek of the fitness enthusiast.

Vidyut Jammwal stuns us with his dashing look

Vidyut Jammwal flaunts his sexy six-pack abs

Vidyut Jammwal looks absolutely striking as he poses for a photo shoot

Vidyut Jammwal shares his workout tips

Vidyut Jammwal wraps a bathing towel to raise the temperature

Vidyut Jammwal grabs everyone’s attention as he poses for the camera

Vidyut Jammwal looks amazingly hot as he soaks the scorching sun

Vidyut Jammwal in no doubt, the most striking actor

Vidyut Jammwal in his best bold avatar

Vidyut Jammwal mesmerises us with his long tresses and beard

Merry Christmas..love #haiderkhanphotography A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:14pm PST

Happy new year.. love you A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:43pm PST

READY FOR #COMMANDO2 .MARCH 3 A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:52am PST

Post commando2 #breaktime A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

#haiderkhanphotography A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT