Actor Vidyut Jammwal predominants the Hindi films industry with his dazzling personality. The hot celeb is also a trained martial artist as he has learned Kerala’s martial art named Kalaripayattu. The actor says he has started his initial training at the early age of three. The charmer is popularly known as “The New Age Action Hero of Bollywood”. Vidyut Jammwal has also worked in Kollywood and Tollywood films. Jammwal has traveled to over 25 countries, where he performed in live action shows.

Vidyut Jammwal debuted Bollywood with Nishikant Kamat’s Force. The dashing actor got selected after one audition, and was believed to chosen among thousands of other applicants for the role of Vishnu. The same role earned him all the awards for Most Promising Debut for 2012. In his next film Commando, Vidyut Jammwal portrayed realistic combat based action. Handsome hunk, Vidyut Jammwal created quite a stir within a week of the trailer launch and his action-packed role earned him great reviews. Scroll down to get a sneak-peek of the fitness enthusiast.

