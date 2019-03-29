Bollywood film Junglee starring Vidyut Jammwal, which released today alongside Notebook, has leaked online on Tamilrockers. Junglee has been directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell and also stars Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. Films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal were also leaked online by Tamilrockers.

One of the biggest menaces plaguing the Indian Film Industry is Piracy. While it takes months and even years of hard work and dedication to make a film, it doesn’t take hours for it to get leaked on social media. The latest film that has fallen prey to online piracy is Vidyut Jammwal’s film Junglee that has hit the screens today. Helmed by Hollywood director Chuck Russell and bankrolled by Junglee Pictures, Junglee revolves around a veterinary doctor (Vidyut Jammwal) who returns to his father’s elephant’s reserve to eventually save it from International poachers.

Junglee has been leaked by illegal online piracy platform Tamilrockers. From Bollywood to Tollywood, Tamilrockers has been extending its reach despite strict action taken by authorities to block its URL. Every time the government ban its URL, the operators of the website create new proxy servers that can be accessed easily. Before Junglee, Films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal were some of the films that were leaked online.

Earlier, the makers of Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam had devised a smart plan to tackle piracy. As soon as somebody downloaded the link of a pirated copy of the film, a video will open that would advice the viewers to not support piracy and watch the film in theatres. However, the plan also failed and Uri made its way to Tamilrockers after a few days.

Along with Vidyut Jammwal, Junglee also stars actors like Pooja Sawant, Asha Bhat, Atul Kulkarni and Makarand Deshpande. On its release, the film has received a mixed reaction from film critics as well as the audience. Junglee was earlier scheduled to release on April 5 and clash with John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter. However, the film was preponed by a week to March 29. Looking at the buzz around the film, Junglee is expected to earn Rs 2-2.5 crore on its opening day.

As the film hits the screens today, it has clashed with Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl-starrer Notebook. Notebook marks the debut of the two actors and they have been launched by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan.

