Actor Viineet Kumar Singh has responded to criticism coming his way for Betaal. The actor was earlier seen in Bard Of Blood.

If there is one business that has actually benefitted out of Coronavirus lockdown, it is the OTT. Ever since the lockdown has been announced, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix have been serving intriguing and captivating content on a platter to keep the audiences hooked. From Mrs Serial Killer, Panchayat, Pataal Lok, Four More Shots Please to the latest one Betaal, there is no dearth of films and web series on the Internet. Amongst the long list, some work wonderfully, while some fail miserably. Betaal starring Viineet Kumar Singh falls in the latter.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Viineet Kumar Singh has opened up about Betaal’s failure, stating that he will continue to experiment irrespective of the result. The actor said that he has been experimenting and will continue to do so. When he was trying to pitch Mukkabaaz to producers, he realised that he needs a portfolio that boasts of a variety of roles. He cannot play the same role over and over again to avoid being criticised. He gets to add things to his skill set when he challenges himself as an actor.

Speaking about his character Sirohi, the actor added that his character had a variety of emotions. It was very challenging for him and, in a way, it taught him a lot. He cannot pick projects in the fear of what will people think. If people can see one character’s personality in another character then it is his failure as an actor and artist.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, Betaal is a Zombie drama that stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra in key roles.

