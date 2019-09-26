In an interview with NewsX, Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar has said that he was being offered similar roles after Mukkabaaz. To break out of that image, the first film that he signed was Aadhaar. Read more about it here-

Critically acclaimed film Mukkabaaz turned a game-changer for Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar but it also typecasted him in a certain perception. Soon after the release of the film, all the films that were offered to him belonged to a similar theme. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with NewsX, the actor opened up about being typecasted in Bollywood after Mukkabaaz release and how he managed to change that perception.

The actor said- I was reading a lot of scripts after Mukkabaaz for about 5-6 months as I wanted to try something different. Most of the films that were offered to me then were films that required me and my character to go bare-chested and have a physical fight with about 10 men. But, I wanted to do something different. One does get trapped because you just get one kind of role. I wanted to try out something else. Henceforth, the first project that I picked after Mukkabaaz was Aadhaar.

Speaking about the film, Viineet Kumar said- Aadhaar is a very pure, original and honest story and it is a beautiful film. He wanted to work with Drishyam, who has previously made a lot of good films like Newton, Aankhon Dekhi and more. It offered an opportunity with a good script, good people and a chance to do something new. So, it was really an amazing journey.

Ahead of Aadhaar, Viineet Kumar will be seen in Netflix Original Bard of Blood alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Essaying the role of an undercover agent in Baluchistan, Bard of Blood marks Viineet’s digital debut. The 8-episode series, based on Bilal Siddiqui’s novel, will start streaming on September 27.

Post Bard Of Blood, the actor will also be a part of Bollywood projects like Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as well as Gunjan Saxena alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.

