Thala Vijay's Bigil audio launch aired on Sun TV, here are all the details of the online event

The audio launch function of Bigil was held three days ago and it is going to telecast today on Sun TV as it has acquired the satellite rights of the function.

The event took place in Chennai at an engineering college. The Bigil audio launch was hosted by Vj Ramya Subramanian and Mirchi Shiva. The event had the presence of all the cast and crew and it also included the lead actress of the film Nayanthara.

Bigil film’s team members spoke all the good things about the producer and director Atlee Kumar. The music of the film is directed by A.R. Rahman. Team members also spoke about Thala Vijay and how he made the film a memorable one.

Vijay also gave a remarkable speech at the event and covered various topic which ended up becoming a matter of debate but he includes topics like the death of a 23-year-old techie, Subhashri who lost her life in an accident after a truck ran over her.

The fans can watch the film online at the given link www.sunnxt.com/live/. The users who have mobile internet connection can watch the film live if they have a subscription to satellite television providers or by downloading the app of Sun TV and the Jio users can watch the event live at Jio TV.

Bigil is a sports drama film which also focuses on giving messages to girls that they should play sports and is an encouraging film as Vijay the coach of women’s football team inspires the girl to win a medal for Tamil Nadu Team. The film starres Vijay as the coach and Nayanthara will be seen opposite her. Bigil is all set to release on October 27, 2019.

