Actor Vijay Chandrashekar will be turning 45 on June 22, 2019. The actor made his debut in acting at the age of 10 and since then his movies have been ruling the Tamil cinema.

To celebrate the birthday of superstar Vijay Chandrashekar here is a list of his super hit movies.

Tamil actor Vijay Chandrashekar, who is turning 45 on June 22, 2019, has become a household name because of his movies and is one of the highest paid actors in Tamil cinema. Popularly known as Thalapathy-means a commander.

Vijay Chandrasekhar is not only known for his acting skills but also for singing and dancing skills. He has sung more than 30 songs for his films and had even earned global attention with his song Selfie Pulla. With his birthday a few days away, here is a list of some of the super hit movies of Puli actor.

Kaththi: The 2014 release Kaththi earned 130 crores at the box office. In this movie, actor Vijay Chandrasekhar played the dual role of Kathiresan and Jeeva. After Jeeva is murdered, Kathiresan impersonates him and becomes the crusader for the suffering farmers.

Puli: Puli is an action fantasy in which the audience saw Vijay Chandrasekhar along with legendary actress late Sridevi and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles. On the opening day of the movie, Puli had an earning of Rs. 280.6 million worldwide.

Thupakki: Thupakki was also the biggest hit. Vijay Chandrashekar and Kajal Agrawal were seen in lead roles. A Hindi version of the movie was also made, Holiday: a soldier is never off duty, in which Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha played the lead role. Director AR Murugadoss has confirmed that the will be a sequel of the movie, Thupakki, and the fans can’t wait to see Vijay come back to his role as Captain Jagdish.

Nanban: Nanban was also a 100 crore grosser movie. The film is the remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 idiots which was also the blockbuster movie. Vijay had won the Best Actor award in the Ananda Vikatam awards for this movie. He also won the award for the best entertainer of the year for the same movie.

Theri: In Theri Vijay played the role of a Police Officer, Vijaya Kumar who conceals his identity to go into self-inflicted exile to raise his daughter. However, things go wrong and DCP Vijaya comes back to settle old scores with gangsters and politicians.

with his birthday just around the corner, fans of Vijay Chandrashekar have already started a twitter trend where fans are calling Vijay the favorite actor of all their family members and hashtag #mevijay is trending on Twitter.

Vijaya Chandrashekar is currently working on his upcoming movie Telepathy 63, which is slated to release in October 2019.

