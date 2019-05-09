Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of Telugu film Dear Comrade, turns 30 today. The movie Dear Comrade will release this July 26, 2019, and will star Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Vijay Deverakonda birthday: As Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda turns 30 today here are some interesting facts about the Dear Comrade star. The actor started his acting career back in 2011 with romantic comedy movie Nuvvila but didn’t bag recognition until 2016. He got his first lead actor movie in 2016 in Pelli Choopulu as Prasanth followed by Dwaraka and Arjun Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda ticket to fame was 2017 blockbuster film, Arjun Reddy. interestingly Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is soon to go on floors this year. The movie which bagged Vijay Deverakonda recognition was based on an alcoholic surgeon who was on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover married someone else. Vijay Deverakonda won the Filmfare award for best actor Telugu for his Devdas act in the Sandeep Vanga directorial.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in 2018 release Ye Mantram Vesave to which he went to win praises for his performance in the Savitri Biopic Mahanati. While his film Geetha Govindam minted money at the box office his other two films Nota and Taxiwala failed badly and went into loss.

Watch his full movie Arjun Reddy here:

On the work front, he will be next seen in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will release this July 26, 2019. The date for his next film was shared by the biz analyst and trade critic Taran Adarsh yesterday. The film was earlier slated to release this may but due to some circumstances, the date has been shifted to July 26, 2019.

Take a look at some of his shirtless pictures here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App