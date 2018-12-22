South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to debut in Bollywood with Ranvir Singh in his upcoming project 1983 world cup saga. Vijay will play the role of Kris Srikant and Ranveer would be seen in the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is expected to hit the theatres by April 2020.

Ever since the Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda gave an amazing performance in his recent movies he came into limelight. Speculations regarding his debut in Hindi film industry surfaced the internet. This Telugu star grabbed the attention of big Bollywood names by his splendid performance in movie “Arjun Reddy”. Not only the Bollywood but he also created a huge fan base in northern India with his amazing looks and acting skills.

Big banners like Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Singh were making an attempt to cast Vijay in their productions. Recently in an episode of Koffee with Karan 6 Yash Kapoor and Karan Johar praised the performance of Telugu star. Karan had also stated Vijay as “supremely sexy men” south Indian industry is currently having. Well, with rumours all around it was expected that Karan will come with a script where he will take Vijay in the lead role.

It is said that Vijay will make his Bollywood debut with Ranvir Singh in 1983 world cup saga, which is based upon India’s win in the world cup. Ranvir will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deverakonda will carry the role of Kris Srikanth. Seeing both these skilled actors in a story which itself is a hit from many years would be amazing.

Vijay has already delivered with his speechless performances in Telugu movies like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindham and Taxiwala. If Vijay will be confirmed in the movie then it would be a huge benefit for Hindi film industry. Kabir Khan would be directing this movie and it would be presented to the audience by April 2020. It will be a double treat for the fans if they get to see Ranvir Singh and Vijay Deverakonda sharing the screen together.

