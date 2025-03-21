Actor Vijay Deverakonda has issued a clarification addressing allegations regarding his alleged promotion of illegal betting and gambling apps. The clarification comes after reports surfaced suggesting his involvement in endorsing such platforms through social media.

In a press statement released by his team, Deverakonda made it clear that his endorsement was strictly for a company offering skill-based games, which are legally permitted in certain regions.

“This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Vijay Deverakonda has officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted,” the statement read.

The statement further emphasized that skill-based games, including online rummy, have been recognized by the Honourable Supreme Court of India as games requiring skill rather than chance, making them legally permissible.

Additionally, Deverakonda’s team clarified that his endorsement of the gaming platform A23 was made after careful legal review and due diligence.

“Vijay Deverakonda’s legal team and agencies carefully review all associations before entering into any agreements. After a thorough legal review, he agreed to endorse the skill-based gaming platform A23, ensuring that his association aligned with the law standards. However, his endorsement term ended in 2023, and he is no longer associated with the brand. This press release is being issued to eliminate any misconceptions/misinformation and to emphasize that Vijay Deverakonda’s past endorsement of a legally recognized skill-based gaming company was completely lawful.”

Prakash Raj’s Stand on Gaming App Endorsement

On the same day, actor Prakash Raj also issued a clarification through a self-made video posted on his X handle. Raj admitted to having done an advertisement for a gaming app in 2016 but later refused to continue with the endorsement as it did not feel morally right to him.

Addressing his audience, he stated, “I have not received anything from the police station or any summons as such, and when it does, I will deploy, but I think it’s my responsibility to reply and clear things for you.”

He elaborated on his decision to withdraw from the endorsement, saying, “In 2016, people approached me for a gaming app, and I did do it. But within a few months, my conscience, maybe it was legal but I thought that it was not right. But I couldn’t do anything, so I let it go for a year’s contract. Immediately when they wanted to renew, I said no. My conscience doesn’t accept that I don’t want to continue.”

Raj clarified that he has not participated in any similar advertisements since then. He further stated, “This happened around 8-9 years back, and since then, I have not done any ads which promote online gambling. Now, in 2021-22, this company must have been sold to somebody else, and when they put these snippets of me on a few social media, we did send them a notice. In an email, I said look. No, I am not part of it. You can’t illegally use it. It has expired. They stopped after that. This is my reply.”

FIR Filed Against Celebrities for Alleged Promotion

The Telangana police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps.

The FIR was registered at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a complaint by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. According to Sarma, his conversation with youth in his community on March 16 revealed that many individuals were influenced to invest in these gambling apps due to promotions by celebrities and social media personalities.

