Vijay Deverakonda Couldn’t Find The Right Ring In Italy, Reveals Why He Proposed To Rashmika Mandanna In Udaipur

Vijay Deverakonda had planned to propose to Rashmika Mandanna during a trip to Italy, but one crucial detail stopped the romantic moment from happening. The actor revealed that he could not find the right ring, prompting him to propose to her later during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. He shared the story during the couple’s appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9.

Vijay explained that he wanted Rashmika to have a special proposal story, even though grand romantic gestures did not come naturally to him. Recalling their Italy trip in December, ahead of their February wedding, he said, “I didn’t want Rashmika not to have one. Before our marriage in February, so in December when we were in Italy, I felt like I didn’t want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn’t find the right ring.”

Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He Proposed To Rashmika Mandanna In Udaipur

The actor eventually chose the first day of their wedding celebrations in Udaipur to ask Rashmika to marry him. The proposal took place on their sangeet night, after the festivities, with their close friends gathered around them.

Vijay recalled, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur which was the sangeet night. After the sangeet I asked all my friends to come and I wanted to be around our friends where I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn’t want to take that moment away from her.”

The actor’s account also clarified the intention behind the gesture: he wanted Rashmika to experience a proposal of her own rather than miss out on the moment because he was not naturally inclined towards such romantic displays.

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family. The couple’s relationship had drawn public attention after they starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and later reunited for Dear Comrade (2019).

Their appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 offers a glimpse into the moments leading up to their wedding, including Vijay’s initial plan to propose in Italy and the eventual decision to make the moment part of their wedding celebrations. The episode is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar on October 21.