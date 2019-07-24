In a recent Interview, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda told media that he denied filmmaker Karan Johar's request to cast him in the Hindi version of Dear Comrade. The movie Dear Comrade stars Vijay in the lead role and is slated to release on July 26.

Karan Johar recently shared a post with Vijay Deverakonda and Bharat Kamma on his Instagram announcing the remake of Telugu love story Dear Comrade. Karan expressed in his caption how much he loved the film and appreciated Vijay for his performance.

After the announcement, the lead actor of the film Vijay Deverakonda said that he declined Karan’s request to act in the movie because he can’t invest his time in the same script again. He said, he already knows the entire emotions and beats which will make it boring for him. There are many scripts apart from doing the same movie twice he would love to do that. He also added that he doesn’t want to join Bollywood and is happy where he is.

Dear Comrade is an upcoming romantic drama featuring Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Mathiventhan Setharaman in the main lead. The Telugu film is directed by Bharat Kamma and co-produced by Yash Rangineni and Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is an intense love story of Bobby who is a student union leader and Lily, a state-level cricketer.

The actor Vijay Deverakonda was seen in popular movie Arjun Reddy which was recently remade in Hindi titled as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

