Vijay Deverakonda Jokes About A ‘Full Cut’ Version As ‘Arjun Reddy’ Celebrates Its 7th Anniversary

The Telugu film industry celebrated a significant milestone on the 7th anniversary of the release of ‘Arjun Reddy’, a film that catapulted actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to fame.

Both Deverakonda and Vanga took to social media to reflect on the film’s enduring impact and their personal connection to the project.

Released in 2017, ‘Arjun Reddy’ is renowned for its bold storytelling and intense performances.

The film, which stars Vijay Deverakonda as the volatile surgeon Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, delves into themes of love, addiction, and self-destruction.

It was a commercial success and has since been regarded as a modern classic in Telugu cinema.

To commemorate the anniversary, Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s set on Instagram and X.

He humorously urged director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to release a “full cut” of the film for its 10th anniversary, writing, “Give the people ‘The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut’ for the 10 years anniversary @imvangasandeep! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year.”

In response, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his sentiment by noting how much he misses working with Deverakonda. He replied to him on X, “Vijay…. for sure we should make it for the 10th anniversary. Missing you more today. #7YearsOfArjunReddy.”

The film’s success led to a Hindi remake, ‘Kabir Singh’ where Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani took on the lead roles, which was a blockbuster hit.

