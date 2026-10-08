Vijay Deverakonda Moves Delhi High Court Over AI Images And Fake Endorsements: Can Celebrities Control Their Online Identity? Court To Pass Order

Vijay Deverakonda is taking his battle of the misrepresentation of his identity to the Delhi High Court, where he is seeking protection of his personality rights through the prohibition of any use of the content that misuses his identity, including digital manipulation of his face, voice, and other aspects of his identity.

The Arjun Reddy actor’s is raising his plea at a time when celebrities are having to deal with content that makes them seem to be present in places they have never been. The Delhi High Court heard the case on Thursday, with Judge Vikas Mahajan saying that an order will be passed on the plea for interim injunction by Vijay Deverakonda.

Why Did Vijay Deverakonda Approach The Delhi High Court?

Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar, representing Deverakonda in this case, informed the Court that the actor was being wronged through such fake endorsements and impersonation. As per the arguments raised, it was alleged that some people were passing themselves off as agents of Deverakonda. In addition, Deverakonda’s team sought a takedown of material wherein he was subjected to exploitation of his likeness and other personality elements, which included sale of merchandise using such likeness.

What Does AI Have To Do With Vijay Deverakonda’s Personality Rights?

Photograph manipulation using AI has become increasingly easy, enabling people to produce fabricated images and content involving personalities in public life. In the case of a celebrity, it is not just the issue of photograph copying that needs to be considered, but that any image or AI-produced content may make it look like the individual in question has been endorsing some product or making a statement about some event which did not actually happen.

The above is even more relevant in the case of Deverakonda since it falls within the issues of fake endorsements and impersonation that were raised prior to the case. The legal team of Mr. Deverakonda told the court that the offending URLs had already been removed following filing of the case.

Can Celebrities Control Everything That Uses Their Image?

This is where the wider personality rights issue gets complex. The celebrity’s claim to stop the impersonation, misleading endorsement, or commercial exploitation of the celebrity’s identity is distinguishable from the effort to stop all uses of the celebrity’s image on the internet.

In another personality rights issue, amicus curiae Gautam Bhatia appeared before the Delhi High Court in a matter concerning Janhvi Kapoor and argued that personality rights cannot be understood as a single right with a single remedy.

Bhatia contended that the courts should consider the legal interest at stake, the harm being complained about, and the remedy available under the law.

Does This Mean Memes And Fan Pages Could Be Affected?

No, that does not have to be so. In his submissions in the case of Janhvi Kapoor, Bhatia argued that non-commercial expressions such as satire, parody, memes and fan work should be protected, as long as there are certain legal parameters related to matters of impersonation, passing off, defamation, privacy violation, obscenity and unauthorized commercialization of copyrighted material.

This is significant in the era of fan accounts, edits and memes. A fake advertisement with a celebrity will pose a totally different legal issue compared to a fan who makes a parody or a meme. This is just an argument before the court and does not constitute a blanket law on all celebrity material.

What Happens Next In Vijay Deverakonda’s Case?

For now, the Delhi High Court has issued summons in Deverakonda’s suit and notice on his application seeking an interim injunction. Justice Vikas Mahajan said he would pass an order. The case could therefore become another important development in India’s evolving debate over celebrity personality rights — particularly as AI makes it harder to distinguish an authentic image, endorsement or statement from something digitally manufactured.

For Deverakonda, the immediate issue is protecting his name and likeness from alleged misuse. The larger question for the internet is where that protection should end.

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