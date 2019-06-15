Vijay Deverakonda on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh: Vijay Deverakonda has said that he wants Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh to be a massive blockbuster. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will release on June 21.

As Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh gears up to hit the screens next week, Vijay Deverakonda has said that he wants the film to be a massive blockbuster. Vijay Deverakonda, who essayed the role of Arjun Reddy in the original Telugu film, opened up about Kabir Singh and said that he knows Shahid Kapoor as a good actor since his film Ishq Vishq. Thus, he is convinced that Shahid has done an exceptional job in this film too. He added that he wants Kabir Singh to be a massive blockbuster.

Expressing his excitement for the Hindi remake, Vijay also said that he is hopeful that Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the Telugu version, must have made certain changes to the original script and start on an exciting and new note.

Arjun Reddy featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film emerged as a box office hit and earned $510 million globally. Meanwhile, Kabir Singh features Kiara Advani stepping in the shoes of Shalini Pandey to essay the role of Kabir Singh’s girlfriend Preethi.

Speaking about his character, Shahid Kapoor had earlier told a news portal that Kabir Singh was an extremely challenging film for him. Not just emotionally, but also physically. He had to sport three different looks because of which he underwent a transformation to a significant extent. He added that he did not contemplate before doing anything that his director wanted him to do as he likes playing roles that are challenging. Kabir Singh will hit the silver screens on June 21.

