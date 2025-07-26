LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?

Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Relationship Regret-Is Rashmika Mandanna the Reason?

Vijay Deverakonda recently shared that he feels guilty about how some of his past relationships ended. While he didn’t mention anyone specifically, fans believe he was hinting at Rashmika Mandanna, as dating rumours around the two have been swirling for years. His emotional honesty has reignited speculation about their bond.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 26, 2025 22:54:14 IST

Vijay Deverakonda has always managed to keep his life very private, barely anyone ever knew that what is going on and what is not. In a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda got real for a moment and talked about feeling bad about how some of his past relationships ended. He didn’t take anyones name, but fans were quick to assume especially with all the ongoing buzz about him and Rashmika Mandanna. The two have been close for years now, and with Vijay opening up something so private, people are even more convinced there’s something going on between them and this time this is something that holds value.

Vijay Deverakonda Confesses to Experiencing Emotional Unavailability 

Vijay expressed in a much more candid manner than typical that there were moments he failed to provide the individuals in his life the attention they warranted. “You desire to be engaged, yet at times you find yourself absent either mentally or emotionally.” “And that doesn’t seem right,” he expressed. He didn’t embellish it or attempt to be poetic. It was simply truthful. Such self-reflection is uncommon in the film industry, resonating with fans who view him as more than merely a cinematic figure. 

Rashmika Mandanna’s Dating Speculations: Beyond Mere Gossip? 

Certainly, the timing of his remarks has not escaped attention. Rashmika and Vijay have often been associated not only due to their chemistry on screen, but also because of their closeness in real life. They travel to the same destinations, share ambiguous pictures, and sidestep all inquiries with the same “we’re just friends” response. However, on this occasion, Vijay’s emotional sincerity might have disclosed more than he planned. Or perhaps, that was the intention. 

Tags: dating rumoursrashmika mandannarelationship guiltVijay Deverakonda

