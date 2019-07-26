Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released on the silver screens today. The movie has become the third-highest opener of 2019 in the US. The action drama film has got a positive response from their fans and film critiques a well.

According to reports, Dear Comrade has already crossed $259.443k over 172 locations in the US taking the third-highest position. The action drama film has got positive reviews so far and it will be interesting to see how much this movie will earn in the coming days. It is assumed that this intense love story will earn Rs 8 to 10 crores on its first day. After watching the new release many fans took to Twitter and uplauded the movie.

Dear Comrade is a Telugu film directed by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled by Yash Rangineni under the production banner of Mythri Movie makers. In the movie, Vijay Devarakonda plays the role of Comrade Chaitanya and Rashmika plays the role of Lily. The plot of the movie revolves Vijay a student union leader who falls in love with a state-level cricketer Rashmika.

The movie is being praised by many Bollywood stars. In fact, Karan Johar has announced the remake of Dear Comrade under Dharma Production. The Bollywood remake of this film will feature Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

On the work front, Vijay Devrakonda was last seen in Arjun Reddy which was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.

