Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda took to Instagram to share the release date of his much-anticipated movie, Dear Comrade. The film will release on July 11 at 11: 11 am.

Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Dear Comrade, is the much-anticipated film of the year. While everyone was waiting with was bated breath to know the release date of the trailer of the film, Vijay Devarakonda took to Instagram to share the release date. The Telugu actor shared a poster of the film Dear Comrade where it’s mentioned that the movie will release on July 11 at 11: 11 am. In the caption, he mentioned that those who had heard music and seen glimpses of the anger, glimpses of the love was just the tip before releasing the trailer of the film. Soon after this post, the comments section was bombarded with complimentary and congratulatory wishes. Till now, this post has received, 138,951 likes.

As per reports, the film is said to be based on the politics of violence. In the film, Vijay plays the character of a student leader with Communist leanings.

This is the second film in which these two co-stars will appear together. Before Dear Comrade, the pair made an appearance in the year 2018 hit film Geetha Govindam. Helmed by Bharat Kamma, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

On being asked about his dating plans, Vijay Deverakonda was asked whether he is dating a foreigner, the actor said his mother is pressurising her to get married but she was in no mood to do so as of now.

Talking about himself, he referred to him as an arrogant. He said that he is a normal person, but has all the emotions but he is arrogant. According to him, he follows a normal lifestyle in spite of becoming a star.

