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Home > Entertainment News > Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70

Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70

Jayamma had an active participation in film production and was a known person from one of the famous film families of Sandalwood. Her productions include films like Sevanthi Sevanthi in 2006 and Ganesha Matthe Banda in 2008.

Jayamma Chinnegowda (PHOTO: IG)
Jayamma Chinnegowda (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 17:11 IST

Jayamma Chinnegowda, who is famous in the world of Kannada movies, and also happens to be the mother of actors like Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, breathed her last on June 16 due to health problems resulting from old age. This unfortunate event has caused a lot of grief to people associated with the Sandalwood movie industry. Vijay Raghavendra is best known for acting in movies like Chinnari Mutha (1993), Seetharam Benoy: Case No. 18 (2021), Case of Kondana (2024), and Second Case of Seetharam (2026). Other movies in which he has acted include Malgudi Days (2020) and Raakshasa.

Hospitalisation Before Her Demise

However, Jayamma Chinnegowda was under medication for some days at the hospital due to problems that arose from old age. Nonetheless, despite all the attempts made towards improving her state, she died on June 16.

A Long Association with Sandalwood

Jayamma had an active participation in film production and was a known person from one of the famous film families of Sandalwood. Her productions include films like Sevanthi Sevanthi in 2006 and Ganesha Matthe Banda in 2008.

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She was married to the famous Kannada film producer and distributor S.A. Chinnegowda, who made notable contributions to the field of cinema. Through her husband and her own contributions to cinema, she remained attached to the Kannada film industry for decades.

Family Ties to the Rajkumar Legacy

The Chinnegowda family is related to the famous Dr. Rajkumar family that has been instrumental in shaping Kannada movies. This relationship arises from her husband, S.A. Chinnegowda, whose sister, Parvathamma Rajkumar, was married to Dr. Rajkumar.

Both of her sons, namely Vijay Raghavendra and Sriimurali, have been able to create names for themselves in the Kannada movie industry. Though Vijay Raghavendra has gained recognition for his multi-faceted performance, Sriimurali has carved out a niche for himself by making commercially successful films.

A Significant Loss for Family and Industry

The death of Jayamma Chinnegowda is undoubtedly a sad occasion for the family members, particularly her sons, who were emotionally close to her. Not only is her demise a tragedy for her relatives, but it is also a big loss for the film industry of Karnataka, considering her close relationship with it.

ALSO READ: Blast OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Arjun Sarja’s Action Thriller — Details Inside

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Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70
Tags: Jayamma Chinnegowda Death newsJayamma Chinnegowda Dies At 70SrimuraliVijay Raghavendra

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Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70

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Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70
Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70
Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70
Jayamma Chinnegowda, Mother Of Kannada Actors Vijay Raghavendra And Srimurali, Passes Away At 70

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