Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will be seen with Aamir Khan in the upcoming film Lal Singh Chadda. The movie is the remake of American film Forrest Gump and Vijay will be seen playing the role of Aamir Khan's best friend in the film.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be seen in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chadda, which is a remake of 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. It will be helmed by Secret Superstar directed Advait Chandan. As per reports, the Hindi remake will feature Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi alongside Aamir. Earlier, speculations were made on casting Vijay with Aamir but the name of the movie was not revealed. However, Lal Singh Chadda will be the debut film of Sethupathi.

In the film, PK actor Aamir will play the lead role, Vijay will be seen playing the character of his friend in the plot. In the original film Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks played the lead role and Mykalti Williamson played his friends role. As per reports, makers of the film are trying to tweak the narrative of the movie and are planning to make Sethupathi’s character with Tamil nativity. Aamir and Vijay will have a number of scenes together and it will be interesting to see their chemistry on the silver screens.

Apart from Lal Singh Chadda, Tamil actor Sethupathi will make his debut in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy along with Chiranjeevi. The action drama film depicts the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, India’s freedom fighter who fought against the British. In the film, Sethupathi will play the character of Raja Paandi. The teaser of the film was released yesterday and garnered positive reviews from fans.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Thugs Of Hindustan which failed to shine at the box office. On the other hand, Vijay will be seen in Tamil films Laabam, Tamizh Sanga among others. The filming of the movie will has already started and will be released in 2020.

