Vijay Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi starred by Tamil film Sangathamizhan is the much-awaited film of the year. However, to watch this action drama film, the audience will end to wait for more. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead roles. Earlier the film which was scheduled to release on November 15.

Vijay Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi starring Tamil film Sangathamizhan created a lot of buzz recently, and it is one of the much-anticipated film of the year. However, wait is not over yet. Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj starring was scheduled to release on November 15. However, the makers have announced that the film has been postponed again. According to a report, the reason for the delay is the existence of financial trouble yesterday. This will be the second time, the movie has been postponed.

Since the first look of the movie had been released, the curiosity to watch the film has been raised. Sangathamizhan will release in Tamil and Telugu version. esi9des this the actors Soori and Nassar will play key roles in the film. Sangathamizhan is the third film by director Vijay Chander. Vijay Chander has directed films like Vaalu starring Silambarasan. The sketch was helmed by Vijay Chander starring Vikram and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Though Vijay Sethupati’s earlier project Sindhubaadh didn’t encash much at the box office and this has raised the excitement of the fans to watch Sangathamizhan.

In the film, the actor will be playing the dual roles, Sangamithran and Thamizharasan. This movie will mark Vijay’s debut in Telugu film industry, according to a report. Sangathamizhan is the third film by director Vijay Chander. Vijay Chander has directed films like Vaalu starring Silambarasan. Sketch was helmed by Vijay Chander starring Vikram and Tamannaah Bhatia. Makers had earlier released the teaser of the film in August. In the teaser, Vijay can be seen making a stylish entry.

He looked dapper in a thug-like avatar. Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their views as the teaser had the glimpses of the high octane action sequences. In the teaser, Vijay can be seen making a stylish entry. He looked dapper in a thug-like avatar. Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their views.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App