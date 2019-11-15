Vijay Sethupathi: Vijay Sethupathi starring Tamil film Sangathamizhan created a lot of buzz recently, and it is one of the much-anticipated film of the year. However, wait is not over yet. Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj starring was scheduled to release on November 15. However, the makers have announced that the film has been postponed again. According to a report, the reason for the delay is the existence of financial trouble yesterday. This will be the second time, the movie has been postponed.
Since the first look of the movie had been released, the curiosity to watch the film has been raised. Sangathamizhan will release in Tamil and Telugu version. esi9des this the actors Soori and Nassar will play key roles in the film. Sangathamizhan is the third film by director Vijay Chander. Vijay Chander has directed films like Vaalu starring Silambarasan. The sketch was helmed by Vijay Chander starring Vikram and Tamannaah Bhatia.
Though Vijay Sethupati’s earlier project Sindhubaadh didn’t encash much at the box office and this has raised the excitement of the fans to watch Sangathamizhan.