Vijay Sethupathi To Make History As First Indian Presenter At International Emmy Awards; Two Indian Shows Also Nominated

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has once again added an international feather to his cap by joining the lineup for the upcoming 54th International Emmy Awards. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on November 23, 2026, in New York, USA, and if this report is true, then Vijay Sethupathi would become the first Indian to ever become a presenter for the International Emmys.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences board member Kavita Gupta played a very important role in convincing Sethupathi to attend this global event. Kavita had also played an important role in choosing the comedian and actor Vir Das as the host of the 52nd International Emmy Awards in 2024.

Sethupathi joining this year’s ceremony comes in light of the fact that there are already two productions from India that are up for nomination. These include the production of SonyLIV’s “Real Kashmir Football Club” in the Drama category and Netflix’s “Vir Das: Fool Volume” in the Comedy category.

Vijay Sethupathi To Become First Indian Presenter At International Emmys

Sethupathi’s reported role is different from Vir Das’ appearance at the 2024 ceremony. Das made history as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. Sethupathi, meanwhile, is expected to take the stage as an award presenter at this year’s event.

The distinction is important because presenting an award and hosting the ceremony are separate roles. The 54th International Emmy Awards will be hosted by American actor Michael Urie, as announced by the International Academy. The ceremony recognises television programmes and performances from around the world. This year’s edition will honour international television productions from 2025.

Two Indian Shows Nominated At 54th International Emmy Awards

India has two nominations at the 2026 International Emmy Awards, with entries in the Drama and Comedy categories.

Real Kashmir Football Club, which streams on SonyLIV, has been nominated in the Drama category. Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar, the series features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul in key roles. The sports drama draws on the story of a football club in Kashmir and the people associated with it. The series is competing against the UK’s A Thousand Blows, France’s Carême and Argentina’s Menem.

Meanwhile, Vir Das’ Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume has earned a nomination in the Comedy category. It is competing against Argentina’s División Palermo – Season 2, the UK’s Man vs Baby and Spain’s Old Dog, New Tricks. The nominations place two Indian productions alongside titles from established television markets, giving the country representation across both categories.

When And Where Will The 54th International Emmy Awards Take Place?

The 54th International Emmy Awards ceremony is set to take place on Monday, November 23, 2026, in New York City. This award show will gather television artists and nominees from all around the world to appreciate their outstanding contributions to international television. The United Kingdom tops the list of nominations for the year with 14 nominations, while Brazil is second with nine. India has bagged two nominations while Sethupathi’s rumored participation gives Indians another reason to watch out for.

Many nations will be sending their performances and programs in various categories to vie for recognition. These include acting, drama, comedy, and other television formats. In the case of India, the highlight will be two nominated programs and Sethupathi’s performance at the international platform.

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