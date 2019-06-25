Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh to now release on June 27: Vijay Sethupathi's Sindhubaadh is one of the much-awaited films the Tollywood industry and was supposed to release last week but got into legal troubles right before the big day. Now there are reports that the movie will release on June 27, 2019.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh to now release on June 27: Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubandh after falling in legal troubles has finally got a release date and will be releasing this week on June 27, 2019. The film was earlier supposed to release worldwide on June 21 but after the production house, K Productions’ Rajarajan got into trouble with Baahubali makers over pending dues the movie was shifted.

Shobhu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni of Arka Media Works had given Rajarajan the distribution rights of the film Baahubali and the movie did extremely well all over. But the Sindhubaadh producer is yet to settle the pending dues.

To this, the Baahubali producers filed a case at the Hyderabad high court against the two films produced by K Productions, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Sindhubaadh. The court passed an interim stay order against the release of both the films and hence the release date was pushed more.

The trailer of Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh got a good response on social media and fans is eagerly waiting for it t hit the silver screens. However, reports go by, the film which is releasing on June 27 is bothering other producers of films such as House Owner, Jiivi and Dharma Prabhu since they have films slated to release a day later on June 28 and because of which they will get lesser screens.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in mega budget film Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe which bagged him quite a popularity.

