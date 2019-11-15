Vijay Thalapathy: Tamil superstar Vijay aka Vijay Thalapathy is one of the most celebrated actors in the Tamil movie industry and we get you top 10 songs of the Bigil actor.

Vijay Thalapathy: Tamil superstar C. Joseph Vijay aka Vijay, best known as Vijay Thalapathy, is one of the most popular actors in the South film industry who is known for his contribution to the Tamil movie industry for over many decades. The star, who has featured in more than 63 movies, is one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industry and is the recipient of several prestigious awards such as Tamil Nadu State Film Award, Edison Awards, National Award UK, Vikatan Award, Indiatoday Award, SIIMA Award, among many others.

He is best known for working in blockbusters like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Priyamudan, Pokkiri / Azhagiya Tamil Magan, Kaththi, Thalaivaa, Thuppakki, among many others. His latest movie Bigil has emerged as one of the biggest hits of this year and has earned more than Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

His latest movie Bigil, which was released this year on October 25, has become one of his most successful movies and everyone praised his phenomenal acting skills.

Not only as an actor, but Vijay Thalapathy is also known for his singing skills and is a successful playback singer as well. Here are Vijay Thalapathy’s top 10 songs which have taken social media by storm.

Vijay Thalapathy, who was last seen in blockbuster movie Bigil, will be next seen in action-thriller Thalapathy 64 which is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film stars Vijay Thalapathy in the lead role and Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, and Sriman in supporting roles.

The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is being backed by Xavier Britto. Thalapathy 64 is slated to hit the big screen in April next year and is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. Vijay Thalapathy is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry and has a massive fan base.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App